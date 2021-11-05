Two Iowa teens accused of murdering high school science teacher

Two Iowa teens have been charged with first-degree murder after investigators say they killed a science teacher from their high school.

According to a city of Fairfield news release posted on Facebook, the body of 66-year-old Nohema Graber was found in Chautauqua Park on Wednesday, which is the same day she was reported missing.

Officials said Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 16, have also been charged with conspiracy to commit homicide in the first degree.

Both will be charged as adults, officials said.

The news release said Graber was a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, where both Miller and Goodale attended.

USA Today reported that investigators said Graber suffered trauma to the head, and her body was found under a tarp, wheelbarrow, and railroad ties.

The news outlet reported that officials received a tip about Goodale posting on social media that possibly implicated them in the murder.

According to USA Today, the court documents did not detail the possible motive.