Truck driver makes a cross-country trek to honor fallen heroes including his own family

During these December weeks of the holiday hustle and bustle, many truck drivers are taking time to honor the servicemen and women our country has lost.

As part of the Wreaths Across America tradition, drivers like Keshon Patterson are delivering wreaths to the grave sights of our fallen heroes.

"We started in Columbia Falls, Maine and we're making stops along the way to Arlington National Cemetery."

"We're going to say their name loud and proud and we're going to remember them. We're going to honor them. And we're going to go on from there."

"With every stop we made, it will leave you speechless to see all of the kids and adults being so supportive."

Patterson, a Tyson Foods truck driver, is an active member of the Army National Guard. His truck has been packed with close to 4,000 wreaths. Three of them will be placed on the headstones of his father, uncle, and friend. On Saturday, December 16, there's a public ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

"On Saturday, I'm looking to honor three great Veterans that are no longer with us. My Dad, Lester Patterson who passed away in 2005. My Uncle Lenton Charles (LC) McRae, who passed in 2022 and my battle buddy and close friend SPC Avila, Max who passed away in 2023."

"I love being able to help veterans as well as those like myself who are currently serving, helping their families and helping their communities truly means the world to me. I am thankful for Wreaths Across America, my employer, Tyson Foods as well as all the amazing people I have come to know during our convoy to Arlington Cemetery. I'm fortunate to work for a company that has allowed me to take part in something that is making an impact on so many people's lives."

"We're teaching the younger generation, the next generation, what it's all about."