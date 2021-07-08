Tropical Storm Elsa pounds East Coast after killing 1 in Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa is making her way up the East Coast after killing one person in Florida and three people in the Caribbean.

As of 5:30 p.m. CT Thursday, highways across New York City were flooding, as rains poured down, shutting down major highways.

Videos posted to Twitter showed cars and people wading through flooded streets that were overwhelmed with water.

The New York Police Department 46th Precinct said in a tweet that drivers avoid parts of Major Deegan Expressway, which was shut down in both directions due to flooding.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecasted that as Elsa moved along the Eastern Seaboard, heavy rainfall from the Mid-Atlantic into New England "could

lead to considerable flash and urban flooding.

The tropical storm has wreaked havoc in Georgia, where a tornado injured 10 people at an RV park on a Navy base.

One person died in Jacksonville, Florida, after a tree fell on a moving vehicle.

In the Caribbean, one person died in St. Lucia, and on Saturday, a 15-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman died after walls collapsed on them.