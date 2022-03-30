Tornadoes strike Missouri and Arkansas as the South braces for more severe weather

Severe weather has injured seven people, damaged buildings and downed power lines in northwest Arkansas as tornadoes and hurricane-force winds were forecast in much of the Deep South.

The Wednesday morning storms hit in Springdale and Johnson.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says all of Mississippi and parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee were at the greatest risk for severe weather Wednesday.

This comes after the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado struck Kansas City.

KSHB reported two homes had their roofs and windows damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The worst weather was expected Wednesday afternoon.

A tornado watch has been issued for most of Arkansas, northern Louisiana, southern Missouri, southeastern Oklahoma, and northeast Texas through early Wednesday afternoon.