They were some of 9/11's biggest names. Where are they now?

Rudolph Giuliani was a hero before he was a punchline. Lisa Beamer was a wife and mother before she became a symbol of Sept. 11, and though her celebrity passed, her widowhood cannot.

In the aftermath of the planes falling from the sky, America and the world were introduced to an array of personalities.

Some we knew well, but came to see in different ways.

Others were thrown into public consciousness by unhappy happenstance.

From Dick Cheney to John Yoo to Hamid Karzai, each played a role in a historical event unlike any that had come before.

