TBI report shows student's gun did not shoot Knoxville officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the bullet that hit a Knoxville police officer in a shooting inside Austin-East Magnet High School on Monday did not come from the student's gun.

TBI officials identified the student who was shot and killed by officers as 18-year-old Anthony J. Thompson Jr.

Knoxville Police officials said officers responded to a report of a student possibly armed with a gun in the school.

They found Thompson Jr. in a bathroom. That's when he and officers got into a struggle, and shots were fired.

The student fired once, and the officers fired twice. According to the TBI press release, the bullet that hit Officer Adam Wilson was not fired from the student's gun.

The investigation is ongoing.

Photo: KPD Officer Adam Wilson

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David B. Rausch said Monday during a press conference that the officer was struck in the leg.

The school has been the subject of media reports in February after three students were shot to death over a three-week span.

According to The Associated Press, those shootings did not occur in the school.

Rebekah Hammonds at WTVF first reported this story.