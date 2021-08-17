Taliban announces 'amnesty,' urges women to join government

A Taliban official has announced a general “amnesty” for all in Afghanistan and urged women to join its government.

Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, made the comments Tuesday on Afghan state television, which the militants now control.

He said, “the Islamic Emirate don’t want women to be victims,” adding that the structure of the government remains unclear.

But he added that "based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join.”

