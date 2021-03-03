Menu

Study finds teens who vape marijuana twice as likely to injure lungs

Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
FILE - In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)
Posted at 3:29 PM, Mar 03, 2021
2021-03-03

A recent study has found that teens can suffer lung injuries if they vape marijuana.

The study, which was published Wednesday in the Journal of Adolescent Health, found that teens are twice as likely to report "wheezing or whistling" in their chest after vaping marijuana than using e-cigarettes or smoking cigarettes.

According to a 2019 report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaping cannabis is associated with a lung disease identified as an e-cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury (EVALI).

The CDC reported that as of February 18, 2020, 68 deaths from EVALI were confirmed in 29 states and Columbia.

