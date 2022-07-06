Watch Now
Stocks rise after release of Fed meeting minutes

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Posted at 4:30 PM, Jul 06, 2022
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street on Wednesday following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2% and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks remained in the red, a sign that investors are worried about economic growth.

The minutes of the two-day meeting last month show that Fed officials concluded higher interest rates could be needed to restrain what they saw as a worrying trend: Consumers starting to anticipate higher inflation. Bond yields rose.

