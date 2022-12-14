Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, former 'Ellen' show DJ, dead at age 40

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the loveable DJ and dancer from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has died, according to People and TMZ.

In a statement to People, his wife, Allison, says, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us."

Boss first introduced himself to a national audience in 2008. He appeared on the Fox show "So You Think You Can Dance." His freestyle dance moves earned him a second-place finish.

He joined "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2014. He appeared daily as the show's DJ until it wrapped in 2022.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," Allison said in her statement.

Official details surrounding Boss' death have not been made public.

In addition to a wife, Boss leaves behind three children.

He was 40 years old.