State Department issues 'Worldwide Cautions' for Americans following killing of al-Qaida leader

Mazhar Ali Khan/AP
FILE - In this 1998 file photo made available on March 19, 2004, Ayman al-Zawahri poses for a photograph in Khost, Afghanistan. Al-Zawahri, the top al-Qaida leader, was killed by the U.S. over the weekend in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak about the operation on Monday night, Aug. 1, 2022, from the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Mazhar Ali Khan, File)
Posted at 9:52 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 09:55:44-04

Americans are being warned about the threat of terrorist attacks, demonstrations and violent actions following the killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

He was killed in a U.S. operation in Afghanistan on July 31.

The State Department issued a Worldwide Cautions notice on Tuesday.

"Current information suggests that terrorist organizations continue to plan terrorist attacks against U.S. interests in multiple regions across the globe," the State Department said.

U.S. officials warn the attacks could come in the form of suicide operations, kidnappings, hijackings, bombings and assassinations.

Americans traveling abroad are encouraged to check for travel advisories and maintain contact with the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

