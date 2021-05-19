St. Louis man who waved rifle at protest now running for US Senate seat in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis personal injury lawyer who gained national attention after he and his wife waved guns at racial injustice protesters who marched near their home last summer, says he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

McCloskey made the announcement Tuesday on Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News.

“God came knocking on my door disguised as an angry mob,” McCloskey told Carlson. “If we don’t stand up now and take this country back, it’s going away.”

McCloskey posted a dramatic political ad following his announcement. In the clip, he casts himself as a “defender” and claimed an “angry mob marched to destroy (his) home and kill (his) family.”

Incumbent Missouri Republican Roy Blunt announced in March he would not seek a third term.

McCloskey will seek the Republican nomination against two contenders with strong name recognition: Former Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned from office amid a sex scandal in 2018; and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Several GOP members of Congress also are weighing runs.