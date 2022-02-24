Watch
Some Honda owners file complaints about brake systems suddenly stopping

NHTSA is now investigating nearly 300 complaints
Honda Recalls
Shuji Kajiyama/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2016, file photo, the logo of Honda Motor Co. is seen on a Honda vehicle at the Japanese automaker's headquarters in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)
Posted at 1:18 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 13:18:40-05

Safety regulators are looking into issues involving Honda vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports issues the automatic emergency braking system can cause some of the newer models to suddenly stop.

The administration is currently looking into 278 complaints involving 2017-2019 CR-Vs and 2018-2019 Accords.

In six cases, vehicles crashed and passengers suffered minor injuries.

NHTSA is now investigating how widespread the problem is and whether it warrants a recall.

Honda tells vehicle owners who experience any problems to contact their dealership.

