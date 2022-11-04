Watch Now
Shelley Duvall makes first film appearance in 20 years with 'The Forest Hills'

One of the most celebrated actors of the 70s and 80s said, 'I'm excited to be back'
Jean-Jacques Levy/AP
American actresses Sissy Spacek, with camera, and Shelley Duvall, right, appear at the 30th Cannes Film Festival in France to present Robert Altman's "3 Women," May 23, 1977. Both women appear in the film. (AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy)
Posted at 7:09 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 19:10:20-04

Acclaimed 70s and 80s actress Shelley Duvall is making her first film appearance in two decades with a cameo appearance in the movie "The Forrest Hills."

"It was a lot of fun and I'm excited to be back," Duvall told The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, written and directed by Scott Goldberg, stars Chico Mendez who plays a character full of issues who viewers are left guessing if he is a werewolf.

Duvall, who is 73, lives in Texas where she says she began in the industry in the early 1970s.

She says she left Los Angeles and Hollywood in the 1990s.

She spoke of the show "Dr. Phil" in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter talking about an appearance she made on the show in 2016.

"I found out the kind of person he is the hard way," Duvall said of host Phil McGraw.

She felt exploited she said.

"My mother didn’t like him, either. A lot of people ... said, 'You shouldn’t have done that, Shelley.'"

