Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Senate report details sweeping failures around Jan. 6 attack

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File
capitol.jpeg
Posted at 5:51 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 05:51:41-04

A Senate investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has found broad government, military and law enforcement missteps before the attack.

The bipartisan review found a breakdown within multiple intelligence agencies and a lack of training and preparation for Capitol Police officers who were quickly overwhelmed by the rioters.

The Senate report released Tuesday is the first bipartisan look at the insurrection.

It recommends giving the Capitol Police chief more authority, giving better equipment to law enforcement and streamlining intelligence gathering.

The report does not delve into the root causes of the attack, including the role played by former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project