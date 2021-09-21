Search for missing geologist in Arizona still ongoing, police said

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Geologist Daniel Robinson has been for missing three months.

On Sept. 16, Buckeye (Arizona) Police Department issued an update in their search for the missing geologist.

Robinson was last seen on June 23 after leaving a job site near Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road.

According to police, Robinson did not inform anyone of where he was going and why he was leaving.

On July 19, a landowner spotted Robinson's 2017 Jeep Renegade in a ravine with significant damage.

Police said the airbags of Robinson's Jeep had been deployed, and evidence indicates that he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials added that police also found his keys, clothes, cell phone, and wallet at the scene.

"Based on the personal effects found in Daniel’s vehicle, no foul play is suspected," police said.

Police said the vehicle had not been spotted originally in June by agencies searching by air and on foot due to the tough terrain.

The department said they've been working "with outside agencies to search more than 70 square miles in an effort to locate Daniel."

In their search, they've used UTVs, cadaver dogs, and air support, including a drone and a helicopter.

On July 31, a human skull was found just south of where the Jeep had been located, but police later determined that it didn't belong to Robinson, the department said.

"No additional human remains have been found, despite online reports claiming otherwise," the department said. "Other remains recovered during searches were determined to be animal bones."

Robinson is described as a 24-year-old Black man, 5'8", and is missing part of his right arm, police said.

The renewed interest in finding Robinson comes days after investigators announced that they might have found the remains of Gabby Petito in Wyoming.