Sanctions from multiple nations target China officials over Uyghur abuses

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union, Britain, Canada and the United States have launched coordinated sanctions against Chinese officials over human rights abuses in China’s far western Xinjiang region.

The move sparked a quick reaction from Beijing, which targeted EU officials, including lawmakers and academics in return.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the measures were part of “intensive diplomacy” by the U.K, the United States, Canada and the 27-nation EU to force action amid mounting evidence about serious rights abuses against the Uyghur people.

The sanctions include travel bans and asset freezes.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that “a united transatlantic response sends a strong signal."