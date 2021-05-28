San Jose shooting victims remembered as loving, kind-hearted, heroic

The nine people who were killed in a shooting at a California rail yard Wednesday were remembered by their families, colleagues, and friends as loving, kind-hearted and heroic.

There is a vigil to remember the victims Thursday night at 9 pm ET.

Paul Delacruz Megia enthusiastically embraced challenges in his job at the Valley Transportation Authority, his supervisor said.

Taptejdeep Singh led people to safety during the shooting.

Adrian Balleza was fun to work with, and Alex Fritch was the rock of his family.

Jesus Hernandez could fix anything, loved his hobbies and lived life with zest, according to his family.

Abdolvahab Alaghmandan had been with the Valley Transportation Authority for 20 years and was dedicated to his job.

Michael Joseph Rudometkin was a good golfing friend of San Jose Supervisor Raul Peralez.

Lars Kepler Lane was married for 22 years and leaves behind four children and a dog he doted on.

Timothy Michael Romo was an overhead line worker at the Valley Transportation Authority for 20 years.

Alex Fritch, 49, died at a hospital late Wednesday, surrounded by his children and parents.

All nine were shot and killed while at work, at the Valley Transportation Authority, allegedly by a coworker.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect in Wednesday's shooting as 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy. Police believe that he died at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.