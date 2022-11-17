Safety organization releases list of '10 Worst Toys' this holiday season

Parents are being cautioned about the potential hazards of certain toys ahead of the holiday shopping season.

World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH), a nonprofit organization, released its nominees for the “10 Worst Toys” of 2022.

The toys include Black Panther Wakanda Battle Claws. The organization says the toy has the potential to cause eye or facial injuries. Pop'n Fidget Spinners were flagged for a potential choking hazard. Ooze Labs Chemistry Station got a red flag for potential chemical-related injuries.

Other toys on the list include:

Cocomelon Musical Learning Watch: Potential For Battery Ingestion Injuries!

Disney Raya’s Action & Adventure Sword: Potential For Blunt Force and Eye Injuries!

Li’l Woodzeez Tickle-Your-Taste-Buds Bakery: Potential For Choking Injuries!

Zeus Lion: Potential For Ingestion/Aspiration Injuries!

Dingray Musical Bath Toy: Potential For Ingestion and Choking Injuries!

Bunny Rabbit Cuddly Pillow: Potential For Suffocation!

Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Blasters: Potential For Eye and Facial Injuries!

"Shockingly, classic toy dangers, such as small parts, strings, projectiles, toxic substances, rigid materials, and inaccurate warnings and labels, continue to reappear in new generations of toys putting children at risk," WATCH said in a statement.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were nearly 200,000 toy-related injuries that required a trip to a hospital in 2020. The agency reported nine toy-related deaths in children 14 years and younger in the same year.