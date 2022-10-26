Ruther Bader Ginsburg to be featured on postage stamp

The United States Postal Service revealed the new postage stamps that will be released in 2023.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is among those who will be honored.

Ginsburg served on the Supreme Court from 1993 until she died in 2020.

"After beginning her career as an activist lawyer fighting gender discrimination, Justice Ginsburg became a respected jurist whose important majority opinions advancing equality and strong dissents on socially controversial rulings made her a passionate proponent of equal justice and an icon of American culture," the USPS said.

The stamp features an oil painting of Ginsburg in her black judicial robe and white collar.

The USPS is also honoring other historical individuals with stamps in 2023. They include author Toni Morrison, Chief Standing Bear, and Ernest J. Gaines.