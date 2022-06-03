Zelenskyy tells leaders 20% of Ukraine is now under Russian control

In another plea for help, the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 20% of his country is now under Russian control.

Zelenskyy addressed the parliament of Luxembourg on Thursday, which coincided with Ukraine’s 100th day of war against Russia.

The Russian-controlled area in Ukraine is equivalent to about 125,000 square kilometers, Zelenskyy said.

That’s larger than the area of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, also known as Benelux, combined.

Ukraine’s estimate includes Russian conquests that began in late February, as well as Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and partial command of Luhansk and Donetsk.

The Russian ruble is now an official currency in the southern Kherson region.

Residents there and in Russia-controlled parts of a neighboring region are getting offered Russian passports.

The Kremlin-installed administrations in both regions have talked about plans to become part of Russia.

Zelenskyy indicated during his meeting with Luxembourgish leaders that his country would not submit easily to Russian control.