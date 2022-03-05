Ukraine's Zelenskyy to speak with US senators on Saturday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to talk with U.S. senators on a video conference call on Saturday morning, according to a person familiar with the invitation from the Ukrainian embassy.

All senators are invited to the call, according to the person, who requested anonymity to discuss the private invitation. The meeting will be the first time lawmakers have spoken to the Ukrainian president since Russia invaded his country.

The call will come as Congress is considering a request for $10 billion in emergency funding, with money going toward humanitarian aid and security needs in the war-torn country. Approval could come as soon as next week.