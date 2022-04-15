Watch
Nearly 30,000 Ukrainians return to Ukraine daily, UN says

Pawel Kuczynski/AP
Ukrainian orphans are seen during a stopover in Warsaw as they are en route to the UK, in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday March 21, 2022. A UK-based group Dnipro Kids is helping the nearly 50 children get refugee in the UK until the Russia's war against Ukraine is over. (AP Photo/Pawel Kuczynski)
Posted at 11:40 AM, Apr 15, 2022
Nearly 30,000 Ukrainians are returning to Ukraine daily, posing new challenges for relief workers in the region, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said earlier this week.

Since the start of the battle in February, the UN agency said 870,000 Ukrainians have returned to the nation The agency said an increasing number of women and children are returning to Ukraine.

The office said that the return of Ukrainians poses new challenges as people will need support reintegrating into communities. The UN said some communities remain unviable for people to return to.

Since the start of the conflict, the UN estimates 4.7 million have fled the nation. The majority of refugees— some 2.7 million — have fled to Poland.

