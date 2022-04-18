Missile strikes World Central Kitchen site in Ukraine

World Central Kitchen reported that one of its sites in Kharkiv, Ukraine, was struck by a missile over the weekend, injuring four of its personnel.

The organization’s CEO Nate Mook reported that the missile did a “tremendous amount of damage.” Mook said no one from within the organization’s partner kitchen was killed by the attack.

Mook added that the missile attack was in a residential community.

An update I hoped I’d never have to make. I’m at a @WCKitchen restaurant in Kharkiv, where less than 24 hours ago I was meeting with their amazing team. Today, a missile stuck. 4 staff were wounded. This is the reality here—cooking is a heroic act of bravery. #ChefsForUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/AyU4fUnA61 — Nate Mook (@natemook) April 16, 2022

On Monday, drivers for the organization were nearby another missile attack, this time in Lviv, Mook said. The attack reportedly killed seven civilians.

“Nobody should face this terror,” Mook said following the attack in Lviv.

World Central Kitchen has been on the ground in both Ukraine and surrounding nations providing meals for refugees and those in need of food.

One of the areas served by World Central Kitchen is Bucha, where the Ukrainian government estimates that hundreds of civilians were killed by Russian forces.