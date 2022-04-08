Watch
'Lucky to be here': Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall recovers after Ukraine attack

Hall paid tribute to fallen photographer, producer
Posted at 11:08 PM, Apr 07, 2022
Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall has shared the first images while recovering since an attack left him with multiple major injuries and his cameraman and producer dead.

Hall wrote a message on Twitter that said, "I need to pay tribute to my colleagues Pierre and Sasha who didn't make it that day. Pierre and I traveled the world together."

Unfortunately, Hall’s cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and freelance Ukrainian producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova were killed as the team were attacked.

Hall said that he has lost part of his leg, and part of another foot and said that one of his hands is being "put together" while one of his eyes is "no longer working." He said he feels "pretty darn lucky to be here."

Hall was reporting on the invasion of Ukraine from the country's capital city of Kyiv when his team came under fire by Russian forces. As Fox News reported, Hall has three young daughters. Other journalists with Fox News were also in Ukraine reporting on the quickly evolving invasion by Russia.

