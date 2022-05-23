Watch
Runner collapses, dies after Brooklyn half-marathon

Posted at 11:34 AM, May 23, 2022
NEW YORK — A 30-year-old man collapsed and later died after crossing the finish line of a half-marathon in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.

A statement from the nonprofit New York Road Runners confirmed the man was a participant in the 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half and collapsed after finishing the race.

A New York City fire department spokesperson says the runner was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead. It was unclear what caused the man to collapse.

A heat advisory was in effect for New York City until 8 p.m. Saturday. The nonprofit says temperatures ranged from the low 60s to high 70s during the race, which began at 7 a.m.

The New York Fire Department said 16 people were taken to the hospital during the event.

A 31-year-old runner died in the Brooklyn Marathon in 2014 after he collapsed at the finish line.

