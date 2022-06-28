Rhode Island off-duty officer charged with assault at abortion protest

An off-duty Rhode Island police officer has been charged for allegedly punching his political rival at an abortion protest on Friday.

The Associated Press reported that Jeann Lugo, who was running as a Republican for state senate, is accused of punching Democratic state senate candidate Jennifer Rourke in the face twice.

Rourke told the AP that she was trying to escort a counterprotester who agreed to leave away from the Rhode Island State House in Providence when she was punched in the face during another physical altercation that broke out.

The news outlet reported that Rhode Island State Police said the 35-year-old Providence officer turned himself in Saturday and was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

He's also been placed on administrative leave.

Afterward, he announced he was ending his campaign.

Police told the news outlet that Lugo was arraigned and released.

He's due in court on July 8.