Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized after falling, hitting head at Howard University

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Monday in Washington D.C. after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students who are protesting living conditions on campus.

A spokesman says the 80-year-old Chicago civil rights leader was entering a campus building when he fell and hit his head.

Jackson’s staff took him to Howard University Hospital for various tests including a CT scan which came back normal.

Spokesperson Frank Watkins said Jackson would be kept at the hospital overnight for observation. His daughter, Santita, tweeted Monday evening that her father was resting comfortably and doing well.

Jackson, who has Parkinson’s disease, has already been hospitalized twice this year, including for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

Since recovering from COVID-19, Jackson has returned to traveling and public speaking.