Residents of Ohio assisted living center bare it all for a good cause

BARBERTON, Ohio (WEWS) — Residents of Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living Center in Barberton, Ohio, bared it all for a good cause in the center’s 2023 "nude" calendar.

When Teresa Bachtel, Pleasant Pointe’s activity director, asked several of the residents to be part of the calendar, they jumped at the opportunity.

“At first I was like, ‘Oh my god, it’s going to look like we are nude,’ but then I thought well, 'Why not try it? You never know if you don’t try it.' Just jump in the water,” said 87-year-old resident Dolly Emerson-Bean.

This is the fifth year in a row the center has released the calendar. Jean Genet, 98, said she has been in the previous calendars.

“I was a little bit younger the first time and I just thought it would be a lot of fun,” she said. “When you’re older, you realize you should do anything you want.”

Keen Rakoci, 93, said she was excited to do something she's never done before.

“We were captives during the pandemic and anything that brings the outside in and fun, we are for it,” she said. “It does look like it [nude] doesn’t it? The men, of course, can take their shirts off. I won’t go into the details how she got us to do what she did, but the answer is spaghetti straps were pulled down.”

Bachtel said they worked with photographer, Josh Bowman, over several days to get the shots they needed.

Proceeds from the calendar will benefit a scholarship fund for 2023 Barberton High School seniors.

And while the calendars, ultimately, are for a good cause, residents said it is really about capturing the secret to longevity: a sense of humor and staying young at heart.

Bachtel said they’ve already sold 300 copies of the 2023 calendar. People can call the facility at 330-848-5028 to purchase a calendar for $15.

This story was originally reported by Jessi Schultz on wews.com.

