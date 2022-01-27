Rep. Cori Bush's vehicle hit by gunfire

Rep. Cori Bush is thankful no one was hurt after learning her car was hit by gunfire.

"Any act of gun violence shakes your soul," the congresswoman from Missouri said on Twitter.

According to CNN, Bush's vehicle was hit Saturday morning in the St. Louis area.

A spokesperson for Bush said there was no evidence that the congresswoman was targeted.

This is not the first time Bush's vehicle was hit by gunfire. In 2020, her car's door handle was struck and a tire was hit by bullets. She posted pictures on social media that showed the damage.

Bush, a progressive Democrat, says she is working to "eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep everyone safe."