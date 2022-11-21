Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley face sentencing after being found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion

Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Todd and Julie Chrisley were driven by greed as they engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle, federal prosecutors said, arguing the reality television stars should receive lengthy prison sentences. They were found guilty on federal charges in June and are set to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in a hearing that begins Monday, Nov. 21. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley
Posted at 4:36 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 16:36:30-05

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are expected to be sentenced this week after they were found guilty earlier this year of fraud and tax evasion.

Prosecutors said the couple, known for their show "Chrisley Knows Best," was accused of creating false documents to secure $30 million in bank loans in order to fund their lavish lifestyles. In order to avoid paying back the loans, Todd Chrisley filed for bankruptcy, the Associated Press reported.

In June, a federal jury found them guilty on charges of bank fraud, tax evasion, and conspiring to defraud the IRS, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

According to the news outlets, a jury also convicted Julie Chrisley of wire fraud and obstruction of justice, and the couple's former accountant, Peter Tarantino, of conspiracy to defraud the IRS and willfully filing false tax returns.

The Associated Press reported that Todd Chrisley could be sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison while Julie Chrisley could get about 12 and a half years.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming