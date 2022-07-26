Raising Cane's CEO buys 50,000 Mega Millions tickets to share with employees

The founder and CEO of the fast food chain Raising Cane's hopes one of his employees hits it big with the Mega Millions jackpot.

Todd Graves announced on Twitter Monday that he bought 50,000 lottery tickets.

"Hoping to share the winning jackpot with our 50,000 Raising Cane's Crew," Graves tweeted alongside a video showing the purchase.

Buying 50,000 lottery tickets is harder than you think! 😉 Hoping to share the winning jackpot with our 50,000 @RaisingCanes Crew. pic.twitter.com/hLlajBJwlH — Todd Graves (@ToddGraves) July 25, 2022

According to CNN, Graves spent $100,000 on the lottery tickets.

In a news release provided to CBS News, Raising Cane's said if one of the tickets wins, every employee will split the winnings.

Graves added in the news release that the company is "always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun," USA Today reported.

According to the Mega Millions website, the jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is expected to be $830 million.

The drawing is slated for 11 p.m. ET.