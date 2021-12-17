Watch
Radio City Rockettes cancel remainder of season due to COVID outbreak

Yuki Iwamura/AP
A screen shows the cancellations of The Rockettes performance due to COVID-19 cases on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in New York. New York City had been mostly spared the worst of the big surge in COVID-19 cases that has taken place across the northeastern and midwestern U.S. since Thanksgiving, but the situation has been changing rapidly in recent days. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Posted at 6:46 PM, Dec 17, 2021
The Radio City Rockettes have announced they are canceling the remainder of their 2021 season due to a COVID outbreak.

"We regret that we are unable to continue the "Christmas Spectacular" this season due to increasing challenges from the pandemic," the Rockettes posted in a tweet.

Shows on Friday had been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases among crews of the production.

The show is performed annually during the holiday season featuring the Rockettes.

"All tickets for impacted shows will be fully refunded at the point of purchase," the performance group said on Twitter.

The state is dealing with rising cases of COVID-19 as it reported its highest single-day total for new cases, with just over 21,000 people testing positive for the virus, the Associated Press reported.

