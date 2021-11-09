Prosecution rests in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

KENOSHA, Wis. — The prosecution rested its case Tuesday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of shooting three protesters — two of them fatally — during demonstrations against police brutality following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha in August 2020.

During a five-and-a-half-day case, the prosecution attempted to paint Rittenhouse as the aggressor in the incidents that led to the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.

On Tuesday, Dr. Doug Kelley of the Milwaukee County medical examiner's office testified that Rosenbaum, the first man killed by Rittenhouse, was shot at close range of just a few feet. He also said Rosenbaum had soot injuries that could indicate he had his hand over the barrel of Rittenhouse's gun.

However, Kelley said it was unclear from video footage whether Rosenbaum was grabbing for Rittenhouse's gun or trying to swat it away.

His testimony came after the jury watched a drone video that showed Rittenhouse wheeling around and shooting Rosenbaum at close range.

On Monday, Gaige Grosskreutz — who survived after being shot by Rittenhouse — took the stand and testified that he thought he was going to die after being shot by Rittenhouse. Under cross-examination, he testified that Rittenhouse had only shot him after he pointed his own weapon at Rittenhouse.

Lawyers for Rittenhouse will begin presenting their case to the jury starting Wednesday. Once the defense rests its case, the jury will decide Rittenhouse's face.

Rittenhouse faces five felony charges: first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He faces life in prison if convicted on one of the homicide counts against him.