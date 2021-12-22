Police won't rule out DNA to solve 1996 JonBenet Ramsey case

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Twenty-five years after JonBenet Ramsey was killed, police say DNA hasn’t been ruled out to help solve the case.

The 6-year-old was found dead in the basement of her family’s Boulder, Colorado, home on Dec. 26, 1996.

Her death was ruled a homicide, but nobody was ever charged in the case.

In a statement marking the anniversary of JonBenet's death, the Boulder Police Department said it “is actively reviewing genetic DNA testing processes to see if those can be applied to this case moving forward.”

The department added that it has analyzed nearly 1,000 DNA samples since JonBenet was killed.

"Thanks to the huge advances in DNA technology, multiple suspects have been run through the system to check for matches," the department stated.

In addition to DNA, the police department says it has acted on thousands of tips.

"The BPD Major Crimes Unit has received, reviewed or investigated more than 21,016 tips, letters and emails and detectives have traveled to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 individuals in connection to this crime," the statement says.