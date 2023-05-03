Watch Now
1 dead, 3 wounded in Atlanta shooting; police searching for suspect

Jeff Amy/AP
Emergency personnel respond to the scene of active shooting in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Police say are investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and that multiple people had been injured. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
Posted at 1:09 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 14:56:06-04

Police are searching for a person who opened fire inside an office building in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.

He's been identified as Deion Patterson.

Police believe he shot and killed one person and wounded three others. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The incident was initially being investigated as an active shooter, but police said no shots have been fired since the initial shooting.

Police released photos of the person they believe is responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the person's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

A large portion of Midtown remains blocked off as the search for the suspect continues.

People in the area are advised to shelter in place. Others are asked to avoid the area completely.

