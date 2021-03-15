'Pioneer Woman' says husband broke neck in crash on ranch in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, offered more details about the injuries her husband and nephew suffered in a crash on the ranch last week.

In a post on her blog, Drummond wrote Caleb Drummond broke some ribs, had a concussion, and some other injuries.

She said her husband Ladd, who Oklahoma Highway Patrol said refused treatment at the scene, later drove himself to the hospital in Pawhuska.

There he was transferred to Tulsa for surgery after breaking his neck in two places.

"He will have to wear a neck brace for several weeks to let the other fracture heal, and the girls and I will bling out the brace for Alex’s wedding, but we are just grateful he will be here for Alex’s wedding," Drummond said.

She also thanked the "amazing medical team at St. John's in Tulsa."

In the blog, Drummond said Caleb broke some ribs and had a pretty bad concussion.

Both Caleb and Ladd are home from the hospital.

This story was first published by Caitlin Huggins at KJRH.