Peyton Manning joins Instagram on 46th birthday

Fans can now follow Peyton Manning on Instagram.
The former NFL quarterback's first posts says he got an Instagram account instead of a new putter for his 46th birthday.
He also posted a video that he says was recorded 43 years ago.
The video features the Hall of Famer playing football as a child.
In less than a day, Manning attained 140,000 followers. He only follows four accounts: his wife, the NFL, his brother Cooper, and Omaha Productions.
Manning was welcomed to Instagram by future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.
"I already had an instagram…so I just unretired when I got bored… Welcome Peyton," Brady said in a tweet.
I already had an instagram…so I just unretired when I got bored…😂 Welcome Peyton! https://t.co/gtz3AFwf8H
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 24, 2022
Manning retired from the NFL in 2016 after winning a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos. He also won a Super Bowl as the quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts in 2007.