Peppa Pig confronts Adele after singer rejected a collaboration

Adele has backtracked on her refusal to collaborate with Peppa Pig, a British cartoon character popular with young children.

Adele was promoting her new single on Instagram Live when someone asked if she would ever collaborate with Peppa Pig.

The singer firmly said, "No!"

Peppa Pig apparently heard about the rejection and confronted Adele while she was doing an interview with a British radio station.

"That made me really, really sad when you said you wouldn’t collaborate with me," Peppa Pig said in a video recording.

"Why not? Don’t you like me," the character added.

A visibly stunned Adele said she regretted her comments. She added that she spent three years watching Peppa Pig with her son.

"Anytime you want to go jumping in muddy puddles or sing in muddy puddles, I'm with you, Babes," Adele jokingly said.