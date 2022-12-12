Patti LaBelle rushed off stage after bomb threat at Milwaukee theater

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4)— Patti LaBelle's Christmas concert was abruptly halted after a bomb threat was made at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"Patti came on. She did about four songs," said Bennett Williamson, who was attending the concert.

Williamson said LaBelle appeared confused when security rushed the stage and escorted her away.

He said an announcement followed, and those in attendance were forced to evacuate.

After about a three-hour sweep of the iconic theater, police said they found no explosives.

The concert is expected to be rescheduled. Williamson said he plans on attending despite the scare.

"I’ll go. I want to see her again," he said. "I won’t let it rule my decisions. I won’t let it take over my life."

This story was originally reported on tmj4.com.