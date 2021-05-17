Daunte Wright: Officer charged in Black motorist's death to appear in court

A former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death is scheduled to appear in court via videoconference.

Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter has an omnibus hearing, also known as a pretrial hearing, Monday afternoon in Hennepin County.

The hearing is to go over evidence and determine if there is probable cause for a case to proceed.

Wright was a 20-year-old Black motorist who was killed April 11 after a traffic stop.

The former Brooklyn Center police chief has said he believes Potter meant to use her Taser on Wright but fired her handgun instead.

Wright's shooting led to several nights of peaceful protests in Brooklyn Center. At least one of those demonstrations later resulted in some looting and vandalism.

Wright's fatal shooting took place as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was facing trial in the Hennepin County courthouse in connection with the death of George Floyd. Chauvin was later convicted of those charges and is expected to be sentenced later this year.