Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title

Gerald Herbert/AP
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after beating Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jul 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-10 14:11:53-04

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic has defeated Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the men’s final at the All England Club for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon championship. It's his seventh overall victory at the Championships.

The top-seeded Djokovic has won 28 matches in a row at Wimbledon and raised his career haul to 21 major trophies.

That puts him just one behind rival Rafael Nadal’s 22 for the most in the history of men’s tennis.

The 35-year-old became the second oldest Wimbledon men's champion in the professional era.

The 40th-ranked Kyrgios was trying to become the first unseeded men’s champion at Wimbledon since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001.

Ivanisevic is now Djokovic’s coach and was in the Centre Court guest box for the match.

It's unclear whether Djokovic will get to play in the final grand slam of the year. Djokovic has said he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. The U.S. currently requires vaccination for foreign visitors.

