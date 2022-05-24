NOAA presents 2022 hurricane prediction

On Tuesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will present its official prediction for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

The prediction comes a year after the Atlantic basin had 21 named storms, seven of which became hurricanes. Forecasters correctly predicted the season would be above average but not quite reach the historical figures from the 2020 hurricane season, which saw 30 named storms, 14 of which became hurricanes.

Of the 2021’s seven hurricanes, four were major hurricanes, including Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 on Aug. 29.