Nia DaCosta becomes first Black female director to debut movie at No. 1

Nia DaCosta became the first Black female director to have a movie debut at No. 1 at the domestic box office, according to Deadline.

"Candyman" grossed $22.3 million in its first weekend.

The movie, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is a sequel to the 1992 thriller.

It's based on an urban legend that says a killer will be summoned if "Candyman" is said five times in front of a mirror.

DaCosta is no stranger to breaking barriers. She is also the first Black woman to direct a Marvel movie. She is currently working on the sequel in the Captain Marvel franchise, which is scheduled to be released in 2022.