Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

New York City cracking down on dog owners who don't clean up after them

APTOPIX NYC Schools - First Day
Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - Dog owners leashed up their pets to a fence outside of PS234, as families dropped off children at school, Monday, Sept. 9, 2013 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
APTOPIX NYC Schools - First Day
Posted at 4:22 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 16:22:05-04

NEW YORK CITY — Officials in New York City are cracking down on dog owners who don't clean up after them.

City Councilman Erik Bottcher announced that the New York Department of Sanitation would have more agents enforcing the "pooper scooper" law in his district, including Chelsea and Hell’s Kitchen.

Bottcher, who led the effort, reminded pet owners that there is no poop fairy.

The law, established in 1978, requires pet owners and walkers to clean up after their dog. If you don't, you could be fined $250.

“Keeping New York City clean is a ruff job, and any New York dog owner who thinks they can ignore their responsibilities is barking up the wrong tree,” Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch said, per ABC News affiliate WABC and NY1. "Our enforcement agents may not collar people over this, but they won’t just roll over, either – they will write tickets."

NY1 reported that “There Is No Poop Fairy" will be displayed on LinkNYC kiosks across Bottcher's district.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming