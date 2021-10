“Squid Game” is a massive success.

Netflix revealed Tuesday that Korean thriller is its biggest series ever at launch.

The company said the series has reached 111 million accounts across the globe.

The Korean drama is also No 1 on the Netflix Top 10 list in nearly 100 countries, according to CNN.

In Squid Game, “hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.”

It’s rated TV-MA.