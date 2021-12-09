Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Nebraska hosting first-ever all-girls high school wrestling tournaments

items.[0].image.alt
CNN Newsource
Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 11.44.22 AM.png
Posted at 12:45 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 12:45:43-05

High school girls in Nebraska can now compete on a team of their own if they want to wrestle.

According to WOWT, for the first time ever, the state is hosting high school wrestling tournaments for girls.

The Grand Island Independent reported that in 2009, Brittney Taylor became the first girl to medal at the Nebraska state tournament.

But she had to wrestle boys.

She is now coaching an all-girls team, WOWT reported.

Statewide there are 25 teams and 166 female wrestlers

The Nebraska School Activities Associated says the inaugural championships will be from Feb. 18-19 in Omaha.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming