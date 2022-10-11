Multiple people injured after dynamite accidentally explodes at quarry

Multiple people were seriously injured after an accidental explosion of dynamite at a quarry in Central Pennsylvania on Monday.

Authorities said the dynamite was apparently accidentally detonated, injuring two people. Their conditions were not immediately released, but authorities said they expected them to survive, WFMZ reported.

The explosion happened just before noon.

The injured were employees at Maine Drilling and Blasting. Police said the explosion happened while the workers were throwing away boxes that had contained explosive boosters that are used in the dynamite blasting process.

Several vehicles in the area of the explosion were damaged, police said.

The investigation into the cause of the accidental detonation was still ongoing Monday.