Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

More than 100 students at historically Black college graduate debt-free

On The Money NerdWallet Solve Student-Debt
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
On The Money NerdWallet Solve Student-Debt
Posted at 2:25 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 14:25:20-04

MARSHALL, Texas — Students at one college in Texas are graduating debt-free, thanks to a generous donor.

The identity of the donor, however, remains a mystery.

Wiley College is a historically Black college in East Texas.

Graduates were told at their commencement ceremony that an anonymous donor had paid their balances.

Wiley College said that over 100 students were gathered for graduation Saturday when the school’s president made the announcement.

The college said in the news release that the estimated total for the balances owed to the college by the graduating class of 2022 was about $300,000.

“The anonymous gift sets graduates on a continued path to success and allows Wiley College to strengthen its commitment to providing an affordable exceptional education,” college officials wrote in a statement.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming