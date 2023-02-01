Monkeys found but mystery deepens at Dallas Zoo

DALLAS (AP) — Two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo were found Tuesday in a nearby abandoned home after a mysterious disappearance the day before, police said. No arrests have been made.

Dallas police said that they found the two emperor tamarin monkeys after getting a tip. Police said they then went to the empty home in Lancaster, located just south of Dallas, and found the monkeys safe in a closet.

The monkeys have been returned to the zoo.

The monkeys were found missing and their enclosure was cut on Monday. It was the latest in a string of odd events at the zoo, including other cut fences, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.

Police said Tuesday that they're still working to determine whether or not the incidents over the last few weeks are related.